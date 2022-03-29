Cleveland organization to showcase 'Bright Star' musical this week

The popular musical 'Bright Star' will come to life in Cleveland this weekend.
The musical was written and composed by Steven Martin and Edie Brickell. The story takes place in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina in the 1940s.
"I think a lot of people can relate to the storyline behind it," Cast member Connie Isbell said. "It kind of hits home for a lot of people."
Cast members have partnered with the organization Art is Here TN to put on the production. The organization focuses on raising awareness of the arts in the Cleveland, Bradley County communities.
Director Kevin Roberts said they hope to change the idea of people having to drive to Chattanooga to see a show.
"We love the productions that are put on down there but we would also like to provide that here so people don't have to travel so far," Roberts said.
While many high schools and colleges have theatre arts programs, he said it's not accessible to everyone.
"There is a lot of talent here in Cleveland and it doesn't get utilized because they don't have that outlet on a regular basis," Roberts said. "Our goal is to raise awareness of the arts here in Cleveland and get more support for a visual and performing arts center to be constructed."
Cast members have been working on this production since January after a two-year delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Performances will be held at the Venue Creekside (Cleveland City Ballet) from March 31 to April 3 in Cleveland.
Tickets to the Bright Star performances can be purchased online.