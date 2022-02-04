A Cleveland nonprofit organization is expanding its services to the Chattanooga area.
Foundation House Ministries is an organization focused on helping mothers and pregnant women in need.
Executive Director Suzanne Burns said they have seen an increase in need following the coronavirus pandemic.
Recently, they expanded their services to Chattanooga to make room to serve an additional 60 women in need of financial, emotional, and physical support.
"They needed parenting classes or addiction recovery sometimes all they really needed was a tank of gas or the ability to show for free from our thrift shop for their children or for themselves," Burns said.
More volunteers and resources are needed following the expansion.
The organization will be holding a volunteer training on February 17 from 10:00am to 1:00pm and 6:00pm to 8:00pm.
To learn more, you can visit Foundation House Ministries' website.