As the chaos continues in Eastern Europe, a man with Cleveland roots is on the ground trying to help.
Mike Hall lived in Ukraine for a year before the country was attacked. He works as an advisor there for the U.S. Department of Justice. He was able to flee the capital city of Kyiv when the attacks began.
"It's fluid. It's changing every minute," said Hall. "I had so many people say 'how can we join the fight? How can we help? How can we support?"
His answer to that was contacting his old boss, Bradley County Sheriff Steve Lawson to serve as a collection site for donations. The agency is working with The Salvation Army office in Chattanooga to send much-needed items like food, sleeping bags and cots.
"In crisis, people take advantage of it," said Hall. "So I thought we can get the sheriff and people trust a law enforcement agency."
Since moving to Ukraine, he has gotten to know his new neighbors about as well as his old ones in the Tennessee Valley.
"These are my friends," said Hall. "These are people that I have close ties to. I know their wives, their children. I know them."
So seeing the country in distress was painful.
His daughter's boyfriend stayed in Kyiv to provide medical needs to people staying in the subway system, now being used as a bomb shelter.
He also had to give his dog, who he brought from Cleveland, to a family-friend.
"The mother sent me a message and your dog's an angel," he recalled. "Because of your dog, my daughters stopped crying. And they're not as afraid anymore."
The help is the least he can do, Hall added, for his new friends while they fight for their country and for their lives.
"It's the most patriotic thing I've ever witnessed in my life," said Hall. "It's like what 1774 was when we were trying to gain our independence. This is kind of their moment to stay free."
You can drop off donations at the Bradley County Sheriff's Office or to The Salvation Army at 822 McCallie Avenue in Chattanooga. You can also make a donation through their Amazon wishlist page, which you can view here.