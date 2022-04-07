Blythe Bower Elementary was placed on a soft lockdown Thursday after a mother of a student left messages, threatening the school, on a recorded Bradley County Juvenile Center device.
Cleveland Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Evie West says officers and investigators responded to the home of the mother and child.
Sgt. West says the mother, 34-year-old Ashley Cochran, admitted to leaving the threatening voicemails.
Sgt. West says through further investigation, police determined she had no access to weapons, posing no immediate threat.
Cochran was banned from Blythe Bower Elementary School property and charged with Threats of mass violence to a school property.
