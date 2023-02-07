Cleveland Middle School thanks Knights of Columbus for donation to special education program

On February 2, 2023, the Cleveland Middle School Special Education program was generously supported by the Knights of Columbus with a $500 donation.
The Knights of Columbus have been a long-time supporter of Cleveland Middle School, having donated to the school in the past. This latest donation, which was presented by the Knights of Columbus to the Principal of Cleveland Middle School, will help to ensure that the teachers and staff of the Special Education program have the resources and materials necessary to provide the best education possible to students with special needs.
The staff and students of Cleveland Middle School are grateful for the generous donation and thank the Knights of Columbus for their continued support.