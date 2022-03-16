Cleveland police say a local teacher who is accused of putting a hidden camera in a girls’ locker-room was arrested on Tuesday.
Cleveland Police Department Spokesperson Sgt. Evie West says a Cleveland Middles School student found the camera and told school administrators who in turn alerted School Resource Officer John Milen.
Sgt. West says Officer Milen initiated an investigation, promptly notifying Cleveland Police Department supervisors and the Criminal Investigations Division.
Cleveland Police administration and investigators responded to the scene to work with Cleveland Middle School staff and began conducting interviews.
Sgt. West says within 24 hours, the suspect, Cleveland Middle School teacher, Christopher Schroll, was identified and arrested.
Schroll was charged with a felony Attempted Aggravated Unlawful Photography of a minor.
Cleveland City Schools release the following statement:
At Cleveland City Schools, our highest priority is the education, well-being, and protection of our students. Recently, there have been allegations of misconduct against one of our employees. We responded immediately by removing that employee from the classroom and the employee is suspended from employment with the school district. We are currently working with local authorities on this matter. Our students are our priority and we will continue to cooperate fully with the Cleveland Police Department.
The investigation is ongoing.
