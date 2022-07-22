Foundation House Ministries -- a maternity home based in Cleveland, Tennessee has seen an increase in calls since the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Foundation House Ministries is expecting to get more calls this year than they have in eight years of being open.
It serves newborn mothers and pregnant women that come from all different types of backgrounds. Ranging from women who are unemployed to struggling with an addiction.
The ministries call volume had already rose through the pandemic and now the abortion law change is adding to it.
Suzanne Burns the Founder and Executive Director for Foundation House Ministries had a feeling that would happen with them being the only maternity home in over a hundred mile radius.
“When we are asking women to choose life for their children that is a big picture. They have to be able to provide like for their children and that is where homes like ours come in,” Burns said.
Since opening they have housed over a 100 mothers in their residential program and over 600 in their non-resident program -- offering parenting classes and various basic social services at no cost.
Burns said the community’s help will be needed to meet the demand.
“We have expectations of being able to increase our offices in other parts of the counties that we serve and housing following that not to long after. So, donations today not only help us serve the moms we have, but help us to reach more mom as we grow and expand,” Burns said.
Morgan Stevison joined the program nearly two years ago after birthing her first child with no support system.
In September of 2021, she graduated from the program and stuck around to help others who were in a similar situation.
“So, now I am taking over the role as vista for Foundation House. I am getting out in the community and trying to spread the word about us and let people know what we do and why we do it and why it is so needed in our community and our town,” Stevison said.
She credits the program for turning her life around.
“Everything in my live has turned around and I can only give credit to this place. There was so many things about myself that I did not even realize were a problem or think was a problem,” Stevison said.