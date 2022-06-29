Six-hour long standoff ends with Mississippi officer dead
A man from Cleveland wanted for shooting his girlfriend surrendered to police after a standoff with police Wednesday afternoon. 
 
Chattanooga Police say the incident started after officers responded to 3900 Calhoun Avenue to locate a person with warrants. 
 
CPD was attempting to locate 48-year-old Mark Davis who was wanted out of Cleveland, TN for shooting his girlfriend.
 
CPD says Davis barricaded himself in the home but eventually surrendered to police without incident.
 
He was arrested for reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm with a prior violent felony,  failure to appear, and other outstanding warrants.
 
Davis has transported to the Silverdale Detention Center.

