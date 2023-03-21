You might see a familiar face on this season of "The Voice." A Walker Valley High School and Lee University graduate is competing.
Carlos Rising will be a part of country music star Blake Shelton's team this season.
Rising expects this season to be special since it is Shelton's final season on the voice.
Since Rising was laid off of his job when the pandemic began, his wife and dad constantly pushed him to audition for The Voice.
Eventually, he gave in and made the cut out of 80,000 contestants.
"When you get the call to go out, it almost doesn't seem real because every insecure part of you thinks it's a scam. You see your plane ticket, you see your itinerary, you get to LA and you think, 'wow this is it,'" Rising said.
Rising appeared on Episode 2 of this season of The Voice.
During his blind audition, Rising sang "Change the World" by Eric Clapton.
He said it was a song his parents always played in the car, one of the first songs he learned to play on the guitar, and one of the first songs he ever sang in front of people.
"So, a way to honor my parents and how they raised me I wanted to do that song. Then, I dedicated it to my wife because I believe the message speaks so much what I want to do for her and change her world. Especially, with this opportunity to be able to say I am pursuing this music thing and I want to provide for you and make sure that I am always taking care of you," Rising said.
Within 10 seconds of Rising's performance, country music star Blake Shelton turned around, and right at the end, Kelly Clarkson turned around.
He said he couldn't believe how quickly Shelton turned around and wondered what Shelton noticed about him.
"He begins to explain that he was once a kid with a guitar and he could tell I was a musician just by the way I was performing the song. That meant a lot because that is what I want to convey to people that I am not just a voice or a guy singing karaoke. I am an aspiring singer and song writer who is a musician first and uses his voice to tell stories and that's the same way I feel that Blake is," Rising said.
Rising said the journey has been different as he's not used to much attention, but he's taking it all in.
"The next day after my blind audition aired, I think I had 150 Instagram direct messages and 273 text messages. I didn't even go through Facebook, it was too much to see how everybody has come through to show their support and love," Rising said.
March 21 is the last night of the blind audition.
The teams will fill up on that episode, and then it goes to the next round.
Rising says people can expect to see him on again in a few weeks.