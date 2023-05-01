The Cleveland man who participated in the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is heading to trial Monday.
Joseph Padilla is facing nine counts and could see up to twenty years in prison for his actions.
He has been in federal custody for almost two years, and has pleaded not guilty to the charges, including his most serious one of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon.
Attorney John Cavett says that count could earn him a maximum of twenty years behind bars, but similar cases from the capitol breach have resulted in sentences for about half that time.
A long list of evidence was presented for the federal government's exhibits, and includes a blue jacket and a black backpack recovered from Padilla’s home, as well as United States Capitol Police officer helmet.
Also on the list of exhibits are move than 50 videos, or stills from videos, text messages, Facebook posts and other posts.