With the Powerball jackpot still climbing to a day-dream inspiring $700 million jackpot, a player in Cleveland has won $200,000 in the Monday drawing.
Another lottery player in Gray in Washington County has won $50,000.
Both players matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the base prize of $50,000.
But the lucky Cleveland player also chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1, and the Power Play number drawn was 4, the prize of $50,000 was quadrupled to $200,000.
Both of these winning tickets were sold at Food City grocery stores; the Cleveland winner at Food City, 2310 McGrady Drive and the $50,000 winning ticket was purchased at Food City, 125 Judge Gresham Road in Gray.