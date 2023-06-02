Cleveland Jetport names terminal for retiring manager

Cleveland’s Municipal Airport Authority has named it’s terminal building in honor of original manager Mark Fidler, who has retired after ten years.
The honor came as a surprise to Fidler, who helped supervise construction and runway improvements in recent years.
Under Fidler’s leadership, the airport was named Tennessee’s Airport of the Year in 2014 by the Tennessee Aeronautics Commission. In 2022, Fidler was named the state’s Airport Manager of the Year.
Vice Chairman Tom Rowland said Fidler set the pace for Cleveland’s Regional Jetport to be one of the best in the country.
Zach Colescott of Winchester, Tennessee has been selected to succeed Fidler as the Cleveland Jetport manager.