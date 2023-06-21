Cleveland High School announced that they are making a transition from Under Armour to Nike as their primary provider of athletic apparel, after careful consideration of the needs and preferences of coaches and student-athletes.
Principal Bob Pritchard and Athletic Director Al Morris have expressed their enthusiasm for this change, believing that the move to the renowned brand of Nike will provide many valuable benefits to both the school and its student-athletes.
BSN Sports will play a critical role in making this transition happen, with their extensive inventory of over 150,000 schools and 930,000-square-foot warehouse.
"This collaboration with BSN Sports and Nike opens up a world of possibilities for Cleveland High School's athletic department. With a renowned brand like Nike, we can provide our student-athletes with top-quality athletic apparel and equipment, empowering them to perform at their best.", said Athletic Director, Al Morris.
Cleveland High School will also benefit from the introduction of a spirit store that will offer a wide selection of spirit items, as well as exclusive discounts and promotional offers.
This key collaboration marks an new chapter for Cleveland High School's athletic department, demonstrating their commitment to providing great resources for student-athletes in school sports.
"We believe that partnering with Nike through BSN Sports will bring significant benefits to our athletic program. This transition will enhance the overall experience for our student-athletes and further support their success on and off the field.", said Principal, Bob Pritchard.