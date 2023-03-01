​Cleveland High School sets new precedent in wrestling with double victory

On Saturday, Cleveland High School made history when its boys’ and girls’ wrestling teams became the first in Tennessee to win both the duals and traditional TSSAA Class AA State Tournament. This is likely the first time this has been accomplished in the nation according to the NFHS. With 190 points, the Blue Raiders won their 6th consecutive traditional title while the Lady Blue Raiders secured their second state traditional title with 134 points. “I’m glad to be a part of this historical moment,” Boys Head Coach Joey Knox said. “It was special to watch the guys cheer for the girls and the girls cheer for the guys.”
This remarkable feat comes at an especially pertinent time, as this year marks the 50th anniversary of the Title IX Law of the Education Amendments of 1972, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in education programs and activities. Tennessee was one of the first states to sanction high school girls wrestling. Athletics Director Al Morris said their girls’ wrestling team continues to pave the way for future female wrestling programs. “I am proud Cleveland City Schools has embraced the change and has been an essential component to the evolution of women's opportunities,” Morris said. “The girls have continuously grown and shown how passionate they are and just how much they belong in the sport.”