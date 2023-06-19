Cleveland High School has named Brent Tucker as the school's new new head baseball coach.
Tucker previously served as the head baseball coach at Rome High School since 2019. Prior to his time in Rome, Tucker was the the head baseball coach at Ringgold High School for 12 years.
“We are thrilled to have Brent Tucker join our faculty as the head baseball coach,” Principal Bob Pritchard said. “His exceptional coaching experience and dedication to the development of student-athletes align perfectly with our school’s vision. We are confident that Coach Tucker will inspire our players to reach new heights both on and off the field.”
Cleveland High School Athletic Director Al Morris said, “His passion for baseball and his commitment to the development of student-athletes make him an outstanding choice for this position. We are confident that under his guidance, our student-athletes will thrive and make Cleveland High School proud.”
Tucker has a record of 427 wins and 212 losses. His teams have won 10 region championships, made four appearances in their respective state tournament's final four, and were runners-up twice.
More than 60 of his players earnend college scholarships, including 27 players signing with Division I programs. Four of his players have been selected in the MLB draft.
Tucker played baseball for Chattanooga State for two years before he transferred to Shorter University, where he secured three conference championships and was named an All-Conference player on three occasions.