Multiple fire crews, including CFD’s Hazardous Materials Response Unit, are on the scene of a tanker rollover at the intersection of Blue Springs Road and Dockery Lane.
Cleveland fire crews say the tanker, carrying a concentrated industrial salt solution, rolled while attempting to turn from Dockery Lane onto Blue Springs Road.
HAZMAT technicians were able to stop the leak and contain the spill, preventing it from entering a nearby waterway.
No injuries were reported.
A clean-up company will remain on scene for quite some time so plan accordingly and seek an alternate route.