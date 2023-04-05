A motor vehicle collision in downtown Cleveland could have been much worse.
Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Ocoee and Inman Streets.
First responders from the Cleveland Police Department and the Cleveland Fire department arrived at the scene shortly afterward.
But then, one of the vehicles caught fire, with flames getting close to one of downtown Cleveland's historic buildings.
Additional units were dispatched to prevent the vehicle fire from spreading.
Firefighters were able to quickly get the vehicle fire under control before the building became involved.
There were injuries reported from the crash.