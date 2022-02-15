Cleveland firefighters walking to Nashville to raise awareness about mental health

Cleveland firefighters are walking to Nashville to raise awareness about mental health.
Nathan Kuzdzal and Drew Rader will walk nearly 170 miles in the next 10 days.
The journey started in Cleveland on Monday morning.
It's an effort to show their support for SB1023/HB1356, which is a bill that would make PTSD for professional firefighters or EMTS an injury suffered in the course of their work.
It would help give first responders the support and resources they need.
It's personal for Kuzdal and Rader who lost Captain James 'Dustin' Samples to suicide in 2020.
His widow, Jennifer, is part of the 303 Project, which is a nonprofit organization dedicated to reducing the impact of mental health disorders among first responders.
"Dustin was incredibly proud of the work he did and gave all he had," Samples said. "It's important to me that I honor his legacy by continuing to raise awareness for the mental health injuries that can be just as deadly, if not more so, than the physical injuries you can see."
The walk will resume from Chattanooga Fire Station 1 at 7:30 on Tuesday morning.
The goal is to make it to Nashville by February 23.