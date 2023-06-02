Firefighters in Cleveland will have boots in hand this weekend to gather donations for a good cause.
Beginning on Friday, the Cleveland Fire Department and Cleveland Professional Fire Fighters Association Local 3748 will be collecting money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) at the Food City on Ocoee Crossing.
The collections will take place Friday, June 2 through Sunday, June 4 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. each day.
Meet your community firefighters and make a donation!
Click here to learn more about the Muscular Dystrophy Association.