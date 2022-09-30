One family is trying to come back home to Cleveland, TN from Florida.
The problem is they're stranded in the middle of all that storm damage in Fort Myers.
Pastor Joe Hanshaw of Wounded Healers Ministry and his family were supposed to be in Florida for two weeks but after arriving back in August, their entire timeline shifted.
"Two weeks turned into two months," said Hanshaw.
Right now, he's sitting in a motel in Fort Myers with his family, recovering from more than just the storm damage.
"Abscess in the colon, spetshula and a hole in my bladder," said Hanshaw. "It all came to three different things from one complication."
When the Hanshaws arrived back in August, Pastor Hanshaw was admitted for multiple health reasons.
Now, both he and his daughter, who has both types of Lupis, are recovering in Florida together.
"It affected her organs, her liver, all of her major organs she has issues to deal with because of that lupis," said Hanshaw.
The Hanshaws ended up being stranded in Florida when Hurricane Ian hit, recovering together.
"We found a couple of gas stations that were open and all the food has been depleted, all the drinks have been depleted, so all the resources are pretty much depleted at this point," said Hanshaw.
Back in Cleveland, Pastor Jeannie Hart with Wounded Healers Ministry is trying all she can to get the Hanshaws the help they need.
"We got the call that they were located in a low lying area and had to be evacuated right away," said Hart. "We were able to get them into a hotel."
She said Hanshaw is required to be released by the Fort Myers hospital before he can evacuate the storm, but hospitals are closed to focus on storm victims.
"He can't leave until they release him and that requires a CT scan," said Hart. "Right now all the medical facilities are for critical emergencies."
Hanshaw said he's trying to help others in his situation down in Fort Myers.
"You know, that's what it's about, helping others, and it's a wonderful thing to be able to do that," said Hanshaw.
He still isn't sure what the future holds, whether it's when he can come home or what kind of hospital and motel bills he'll be facing when he does.
"I probably got bills in my mailbox I don't know about from the hospitals and doctors," said Hanshaw.
He said him and his family are grateful to be able to help others in need and hopes he can come home soon.
"It's hard to comprehend everyday life we take for granted and can be gone so quickly, just in a few hours," said Hanshaw.
Hart said they are prepared to bring home the Hanshaw family whenever they are able to.
They hope it can be sometime next week, but that will depend on when Hanshaw can get a CT scan in Florida.
If you want to support the Hanshaw family, you can message Wounded Healers Ministry here.