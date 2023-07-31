An early morning fire sent two people to the hospital, and several family pets were lost over the weekend. The house fire posed several challenges for the Cleveland Fire Department, like a fire hydrant not working.
The home residents said they slept when the fire started around 6 am Saturday. Cleveland Deputy Fire Chief Pete Van Dusen said when crews went out, they could see the smoke from the fire station.
"When they arrived on the scene, there was a fire in the rear portion of the house. It was heavily involved at that point in time," he explained.
Van Dusen said it took about 2 hours to battle the blaze, and they ran into some challenges, like the hydrant across the street not working.
"That hydrant appeared to have possibly been run off at some point in time, so we don't know when that happened," he said.
We spoke with Cleveland Utilities, who told me the fire hydrant was last inspected on March 18th, 2020. They had a service man look at the hydrant Monday who said it appears the hydrant was hit, but they don't know when.
The service man thinks because it's leaning over, it's pressurizing the hydrant, making it hard to get water out.
Van Dusen said crews were able to use the next closest hydrant.
"You lose a few minutes, and time is precious when you're trying to fight a fire, but I wouldn't call it a major set back," he explained Van Dusen.
He said the major challenge they faced that day was the heat.
"You put a guy in about 40 pounds of bunker gear and air pack it in ways of the neighborhood of 20-25 pounds, and he can't sweat, the sweat doesn't evaporate, and things like that. It really decreases our efficiencies as firefighters."
Van Dusen said he's grateful they were able to get help from Bradley County Fire and the Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department and relieve their firefighters. Two people went to the hospital with injuries, and the family told me they lost 4 of their dogs, including a one-month-old puppy, from the fire.
The cause is still under investigation.