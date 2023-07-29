A Cleveland family has been displaced after an early-morning structure fire.
Six fire companies answered the initial alarm.
The Cleveland Fire Department says first-arriving units to the East Street address discovered heavy fire conditions and began their initial attack.
A deeply-seated fire, hoarder conditions in the home, and the failure of the closest fire hydrant led to a second alarm being struck.
Additional Cleveland Fire units responded to the scene along with several Bradley County Fire—Rescue units on mutual aid.
Bradley County EMS transported one occupant with burn injuries.
Firefighters say a pet was killed in the blaze.