A Cleveland family is recovering after they were randomly attacked at Greenway Park while walking their 2-month-old baby and their toddler Friday night.
The night was like any other for the family, they were walking through Greenway Park to get some frozen yogurt when they say a woman and man chased after them and began attacking them.
"I was just terrified, I've never been so scared for my children's safety in my life," said Kylie Clayton.
Kylie Clayton and her fiancé Trey Branson say they had no reason to think a walk in the Greenway Park, which they do regularly, would be dangerous.
The couple was taking their two year daughter Delilah and two month old Makena to a frozen yogurt shop when a woman riding on a bike began yelling at them.
"Proceeded to say, "You're really walking out here with a f-ing baby", then she immediately fell off her bike, instant karma," said Trey Branson.
The two say the woman got back up and started charging after Kylie who was holding her two children in her arms. Trey says he stepped in front of the woman to keep her from approaching Kylie.
"Stood there, yelling back at her, saying she needs to leave, she fell off the bike, she was being petty, and then she hit me," said Trey.
Trey began to defend himself throwing the woman to the ground. The attacker then called over another man who the couple say was with the woman.
"He jumped up and punched me, I was backing up from him, she started going for my wife with two kids in her arms now," said Trey.
While the man began punching Trey, Kylie started running away with her daughters.
She says the woman chased her down, grabbed her by the back of the hair and yanked them all to the ground.
"I just remember staring at my two month old the whole way down, watching her bobble and being so afraid for her, and being so afraid for my two year old," said Kylie.
Trey says he fought off the man and ran to his wife and kids.
"I ran over and put her in a full nelson and threw her on the ground, so she would be off of her, and proceeded to get hit by the guy again," said Trey.
Fearing for her children lives, Kylie screamed to a nearby biker for help.
"Please don't leave me, please don't leave me, call 911, please don't leave me," said Kylie.
The police and ambulance arrived checking out the family, but by the time they got there the attackers had fled the scene leaving the family bruised, scraped up and traumatized.
"Before this, we felt like it was a relatively safe place, but after this I couldn't say the same," said Trey.
The two accused in the attack, 34-year-old Katie Moore and 46-year-old George Eady were arrested. Moore has been charged with two counts of assault and two counts of child abuse, while Eady is charged with assault.