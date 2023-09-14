Cleveland City Schools will resume regular classes on Friday, September 15, following a comprehensive investigation by the Cleveland Police Department.
On Wednesday, September 13th, Cleveland City Schools promptly alerted the Cleveland Police Department regarding a series of threatening emails received by six of our city schools.
Cleveland City Schools expressed its sincere gratitude to the diligent investigators from the Cleveland Police Department who swiftly identified the student responsible for these emails and determined them to be not credible.
“The safety and security of our students and staff remain paramount,” Director of Schools Dr. Russell Dyer said. “We appreciate the commitment of the Cleveland Police Department to ensuring the well-being of our community.”
Cleveland City Schools thanked the Cleveland Police Department for its rapid response, which has enabled us to return to normal operations.
"We are dedicated to providing a safe and secure learning environment for our students, and we will maintain our collaborative efforts with local law enforcement to achieve this goal."
The School System reminds parents to take the time to have conversations with your students about the severe consequences associated with this type of online behavior.
School counselors will be available to speak with any students tomorrow who would like to do so concerning this event.
