The Tennessee Department of Education has released new online resources to support Tennessee teachers and families in developing reading skills for students!

To continue the celebration of March Literacy Month, the department released new online resources to support Tennessee teachers and families in developing reading skills for early learners.

Additionally, the department is highlighting the remarkable work happening around the Reading 360 model districts who are working to improve literacy rates across the state. 

Post by Cleveland City Schools.

Tags

Recommended for you