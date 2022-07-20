A shortage of bus drivers has been an ongoing challenge for school systems across the state as they prepare for the upcoming school year.
Cleveland City Schools’ transportation department is looking to hire eight bus drivers.
CCS Director of Operations-Transportation/Maintenance Hal Taylor said about 40% of CCS students used the bus system during the 2021-2022 school year.
“We’re looking for responsible and dedicated people that understand the importance of the position,” Taylor said. “You have a chance to make a difference in a child’s life every day.”
These positions are part-time with the opportunity to earn multiple bonuses throughout the school year. CCS offers a safety and attendance bonus of $150 each month and a completion bonus of $1,000 at the end of the school year.
Candidates can fill out an application at the school bus barn, which is located at 4300 Mouse Creek Rd. NW in Cleveland. To learn more, you can call the Office of Maintenance and Transportation at (423) 472- 9576.
In addition to bus drivers, Cleveland City School is seeking substitute teachers through our substitute staffing partner, StaffEZ. In an effort to increase substitute numbers in the upcoming school year, Cleveland City Schools has increased its daily pay rate to $100 per day for substitutes with teacher certification, $90 per day for individuals with a four-year degree, and $85 per day for other qualified applicants.
To substitute for Cleveland City Schools, applicants must have a minimum of an Associate’s degree/48 college credit hours or may hold a high school diploma and pass a basic skills test.
If you are interested in applying for a substitute position, you can submit an application online at https://my.staffez.org.