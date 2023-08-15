Cleveland City Schools is countering a ransomware attack that surfaced on Tuesday, August 15.
The school says the ransomware incident has impacted a subset of devices within the school network, affecting less than 5% of the total connected devices.
Despite this setback, the majority of devices utilized by students, faculty, and staff remain unaffected, safeguarding the continuous operation of Cleveland City Schools.
The district assures parents and guardians that sensitive information, including PowerSchool data, remains securely stored offsite, and there is no indication of any breach concerning student, faculty, or parental data.
No student devices have fallen victim to this incident.
Efforts by the school's technology team are underway to uphold the integrity of systems and data. The district underlines that, despite this hurdle, student education will persist on its regular schedule.
The district promptly activated its cyber incident response plan upon detecting the attack. Presently, there is no evidence to suggest data extraction from the network.
However, an exhaustive investigation is being conducted to safeguard the integrity of the information.
Cleveland City Schools is communicating with the Cleveland City Police Department and Homeland Security to manage the situation effectively.