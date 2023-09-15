Cleveland Police say a top administrator of Cleveland High School received threatening emails, naming six schools.
They say a nine-year-old boy, a student in the schools, was charged with harassment and threats of mass violence on school property. They say he did not have the means to carry out an act of mass violence and there is no threat to Cleveland City Schools.
Some parents question if it’s too early to re-open school.
“I think everyone’s getting so used to 'It wasn’t a threat so let's send our kids back to school,’” says Michelle Lunty. “With the school feeling like they need to re-open tomorrow [Friday] with so little information, I think in a way, that makes it seem like it's normalized."
Lunty has two students in Cleveland City Schools and says she was not surprised when she heard about schools closing because of threats. She wishes there was more information that could be released.
"I need to know what kind of threat it was. I mean, six schools, that's a lot of schools. For one nine-year-old to be doing it, it makes me think there's more going on than what they're leading on,” she says.
Lunty questions if there was an underlying motive for the threat or if someone else is involved.
"Something needs to be done. These are our kids. Our kids need to be protected,” she says. “This kid could need some help.”
She says students need to feel safe at school and parents need to feel comfortable for their children to return.
"Just let them have the rest of the weekend. Let the police finish their investigation. Make sure you have all your ducks in a row. Make sure there are no other potential lingering threats,” Lunty says. “Stand up for your kids. If you don't want to send them back to school tomorrow, don't send them back."
Cleveland Police say this remains an active investigation and they will continue to prioritize the safety of Cleveland City Schools.
Cleveland City Schools issued the following statement Thursday in response:
"Cleveland City Schools will resume regular classes on Friday, September 15, following a comprehensive investigation by the Cleveland Police Department. On Wednesday, September 13th, Cleveland City Schools promptly alerted the Cleveland Police Department regarding a series of threatening emails received by six of our city schools. We want to express our sincere gratitude to the diligent investigators from the Cleveland Police Department who swiftly identified the student responsible for these emails and determined them to be not credible.
“The safety and security of our students and staff remain paramount,” Director of Schools Dr. Russell Dyer said. “We appreciate the commitment of the Cleveland Police Department to ensuring the well-being of our community.”
Cleveland City Schools would like to thank the Cleveland Police Department for its rapid response, which has enabled us to return to normal operations. We are dedicated to providing a safe and secure learning environment for our students, and we will maintain our collaborative efforts with local law enforcement to achieve this goal.
Please take the time to have conversations with your students about the severe consequences associated with this type of online behavior. Our school counselors will be available to speak with any students tomorrow who would like to do so concerning this event. Thank you for your ongoing support as we work to ensure the safety of our students and staff members."