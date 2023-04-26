Cleveland City Schools is remembering Mrs. Helen Miller, a beloved leader and educator, who passed away on April 23 at the age of 96.
Born and raised in Charleston, Mrs. Miller served in education for 35 years, starting as a teacher at High Point Elementary and later as principal at East Etowah School, College Hill School, and Highland Elementary School. She concluded her career in 1985 as a teacher at George R. Stuart Elementary School.
Mrs. Miller was an inspiration to countless students and colleagues throughout her career, advocating for education and making a lasting impact on the Cleveland community.
Last year, she shared her wisdom with students on CHS Live at Cleveland High School, emphasizing the importance of education, saying, "No one can take that away from you. You may have possessions, money, houses, cars, and everything, but no one can take it away from your mind. That belongs to you."
Her words remain a testament to her commitment to students, and her contributions to education and the community will not soon be forgotten at Cleveland City Schools.