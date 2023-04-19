Cleveland City Schools announced that they have received unexpected funding to expand their summer curriculum and learning program for students in Kindergarten, First, and Second Grade, from June 5 to June 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. at Candy's Creek Cherokee Elementary School.
The program focuses on reinforcing foundational reading and math skills for the students and will include exciting activities such as STEM challenges, recess, and more. The best part is that the program will be offered at no cost to families and breakfast, lunch, and transportation will be provided for all participating students.
Enrollment for the program will close the week of April 24th and priority will be given to students in need of academic interventions.
You can enroll your student in the Camp Raider K-2 program here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf2qNdHQ2e4dNE6MHJQ92fIHrAdkC3b2O25ed3NOm86pIhpaQ/viewform
For any questions, please contact Adam Moss, the Learning Acceleration Program Coordinator, by email amoss@clevelandschools.org or phone at 423-961-5411.