Due to a shortage of bus drivers, the Cleveland City Board of Education is considering changes to school start times for the upcoming school year to improve the consistency of bus routes.
Director of Operations Hal Taylor shared a presentation with information from the transportation study during Monday’s school board meeting.
This presentation concluded with three recommendations to adjust school start times, which could help stagger bus routes.
“The study showed that no matter what we considered, to improve our driver retention and availability, we would have to adjust our start times at the schools to allow for more time to pick up children,” Taylor said.
According to the release, these are the possible options for school start times:
● Option 1: Cleveland High and Yates Primary - 7:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., Cleveland Middle and Candy’s Creek Cherokee Elementary - 8:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., Other Elementary Schools - 9:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.
● Option 2: Cleveland Middle - 7:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., Elementary - 8:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., Cleveland High - 9:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.
● Option 3: Cleveland Middle and Cleveland High - 7:30 to 2:30 p.m., Elementary - 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
“We know change can be difficult, especially when it impacts adults and children, but this change may be imperative to ensure students receive uninterrupted education,” Dr. Russell Dyer said. “If changes aren’t considered, we could face similar problems in the upcoming school year.”
A short survey to provide feedback on these options will be sent to staff and families and will be open for feedback until Wednesday, March 22.