Cleveland City Schools has canceled all after school activities for students on Wednesday, April 6.
The school system says the activities are being canceled because of the threat of severe weather.
We are monitoring the potential for severe weather conditions on Wednesday, April 6. School will be on a regular schedule, but due to the threat of severe weather, Cleveland City Schools will cancel all after-school activities on Wednesday, April 6. Please be weather aware. pic.twitter.com/HhFxdu5vc4— Cleveland City Schools (@clevecityschool) April 5, 2022
Classes will still run on a regular schedule.
