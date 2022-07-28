Cleveland City Schools are turning to a new incentive to get bus drivers and substitute teachers on the payroll as a new school year is fast approaching.
"This is a nationwide, a state, and a local thing. Every transportation director I've spoken to is having the same problem. they're having a hard time getting drivers," said Hal Taylor, Director of Operations at Cleveland City Schools.
Taylor said it is becoming harder and harder each year to find drivers due to the CDL license required to drive a school bus. Other industries requiring that license pay more.
"The same license for a bus is the same license you use for dump trucks, cement mixers, trash trucks, and city pickup trucks...it's just competition. Being a school system we can't move as fast as a private business with budgets. We're limited," he said.
The school system is increasing the pay rate for drivers by three and a half percent in this year's budget. They are encouraging parents and retirees to step into these roles and consider a part-time job.
"Parents, this fits them also on their schedules a lot of times because then they're off with their children so this is something that a parent may want to consider as well," he said.
Cleveland City Schools are looking for substitute teachers too. Administrators have also increased their daily rate to encourage people to step into this role.
"Our numbers have decreased over the last couple of years. So we are trying to encourage folks to kind of come back to us," said Kelly Kiser, the Director of HR at Cleveland City Schools.
They hope to add twenty to thirty substitutes to their list of help.
"Teachers are like anybody else. You know they get sick, they go on maternity leave, and they have other things where we need both short-term and long-term substitute teachers so we are hoping to increase that pool," he said.
For more information on how to apply for these roles and to see if you qualify click here.