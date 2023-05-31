Cleveland City pools are open but will be on a rotating pool schedule due to staffing shortages.
Parks and Recreation have posted applications for lifeguard positions here.
The splash pad at Mosby Park will be open on Monday regardless of the pool schedule, says the city of Cleveland.
