A Cleveland man associated online and confirmed by Bradley County Sheriff's Office as owner and coach at Cheer Madness Elite has been indicted by a Bradley County Grand Jury on two counts of sexual battery and two counts of sexual battery by an authority figure.
An indictment says David Pendergrass had sexual contact with three teen girls.
It happened between October 2018 and 2020 with one girl and in April of this year with the other two girls.
We've reached out to the gym to better understand Pendergrass's circumstances and relation to the gym and if other potential victims are being sought.