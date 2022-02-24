The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office was able to nab a burglary suspect in less that 24 hours after the crime was committed.
Stephen Boyd Huttenhoff was arrested and charged with burglary, theft under a thousand, and vandalism.
Huttenhoff broke into a business on Spring Place Road SE in Cleveland around 1:30 a.m. on February 24.
Bradley County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded after the alarm was set off.
When deputies got there, an open window prompted them to clear the building. Huttenhoof was not inside at the time, and there was no visual evidence of theft.
Officials were able to get in contact with the business later that morning to further process the scene and collect evidence.
Huttenhoof was identified as the suspect, he was quickly located and taken into custody shortly after.
He is now being held at the Bradley County jail on bond.