A Cleveland man is giving back in a big way by taking a special ride across the country.
"The Fuller Center for Housing had a special meaning for me because I grew up in poverty housing and the mission is just very touching. When you see you can spend one day in your life and you can change someone else's life for the rest of their life so it's a very touching ministry,” Wayne Wilson, a bike rider for the Fuller Center for Housing said.
He bikes an average of seventy-three miles per day and some trips have been more than one hundred miles.
His mission, along with his team at The Fuller Center for Housing, is to stop along the way and help build and improve poverty housing.
Wilson started biking in organized rides when he was sixty years old and he will turn seventy-six in November.
He says this ride was his longest journey to date.
“This is the first year that I’ve attempted the cross country and I’ve made it all but thirty-five miles. We started in Seaside, Oregon which we started on May 20th, and tomorrow we’ll dip our wheel in the Atlantic Ocean in Portland, ME,” he said.
Their ride ended on July 30th and throughout his journey, his group was supported by the local community.
"We live simply so others can simply live...is one of our mottos. We sleep in churches on air mattresses, and sleeping bags every night, and we have teams that put together snack bins that the van carries so that each rest stop they set up a table for us so it's uh we're well provided for,” Wilson said.
He says he gets his stamina and continued purpose from the help along the way and the focus the ministry places on helping other people.
"It's as much mental as it is physical you just have to keep telling yourself I can do this and push that pedal down one more time,” he said.
Wilson says riding through small towns helps him realize how so many people are good and he’s so grateful to give back by doing what he loves.
The organization's efforts have raised almost four million dollars.
He encourages the community to donate and even join them on a ride.