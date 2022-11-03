A 66-year-old man was hit by a car while riding his bike Thursday, according to the Cleveland Police Department.
Police said it happened just before 3:00PM at the intersection of 25th Street and North Ocoee in Cleveland.
The bicyclist was traveling south on North Ocoee when he was hit head-on by a vehicle driven by a 73-year-old woman traveling east on 25th Street.
The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while the driver sustained very minor injuries.
The crash is currently under investigation.