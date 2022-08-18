A Cleveland middle schooler took second place at Tennessee's Special Olympics Regional Golf Tournament, where 30 Special Olympic athletes competed.
He is now swinging his way to the golfing state tournament coming up on September 19th.
Cleveland 8th grader Cameron Garcia discovered a passion for golf after he started going to the driving range with his dad, Jay Garcia, and sister three years ago.
Jay says his son Cam, who is on the autism spectrum, was not a natural at the sport, but he was very persistent to get better.
Last year, Cam joined Cleveland's Middle School golf team. His coach, Trey Stanford, said he is very impressed by Cam's willingness to learn. He always cheers his team mates on, Stanford says, and is the kind of athlete you want on your team.
Now with the state tournament about a month away, Cam said he will be honing his skills by practicing hitting the ball further and staying positive. He even has a game plan.
"To make a hole in one, or a par, or an eagle.. or birdie," he said.
Cam's father said he very proud of his son and said even with cards stacked against him, Cam never gives up.
"I mean just to watch him flourish and to see who he is becoming in this role has just been amazing," said Jay.
The Tennessee Special Olympic Golf State Tournament will be held in Smyrna on September 19th.
All of us from Local 3 News wish Cameron the best of luck.