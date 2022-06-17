Good Friday evening, everyone! It’s a comfortable evening around the area, after a few strong storms Friday evening.
Tonight, look for partly cloudy skies with mild & muggy conditions. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Saturday will feature plenty of sunshine & pleasant temperatures. The humidity levels will remain fairly low and a northerly breeze will all keep things feeling nice for the afternoon hours.
Sunday bring more sunshine & lower humidity. Temperatures could actually start in the 50s for many areas, with daytime highs in the upper 80s to near 90.
Next week begins with sunshine & hot temperatures, but by mid to late next week the heat dome returns bringing more near record highs, and possible triple digits.