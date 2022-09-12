Happy Monday, everyone! We’re looking at decreasing clouds, lowering humidity, and pleasant temperatures for our Monday afternoon. Daytime highs will only climb into the mid to upper 70s today with a light northerly breeze. Areas to the south could see a brief isolated shower during the afternoon hours, but must of us are done with any rain chances.
Get ready for a nice taste of Fall this evening and tonight. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40s and 50s, with clear skies and calm winds. Feel free to give the A/C a break and open the windows.
Tuesday- Wednesday will feature plenty of sunshine, low humidity, and pleasant temps. Morning lows will be in the 50s, and daytime highs will climb into the upper 70s to low 80s.
Late-week will feature a few extra clouds, but still plenty of sunshine. Highs will warm up into the mid 80s with overnight lows back into the lower 60s.
We look to remain dry for the next 7-10 days, at least! Rain chances look slim to none through the second half of Septmember.