T.G.I.F, everyone! It’s a sunny but chilly afternoon around the Tennessee Valley. Temperatures are only in the 50s to low 60s today. Look for mostly clear skies this evening with temperatures dropping into the 30s by early Saturday morning. A Frost Advisory is in effect for the northern half of the Tennessee Valley, as lows will be near freezing by morning. This will lead to some patchy areas of frost.
Saturday will feature sunshine to start, then look for increasing clouds with highs in the mid 60s. A brief, spotty shower or two will be possible late-day, but overall nothing too significant.
Sunday will be the “pick-day” of the weekend. Look for mostly sunny skies, and highs warming back into the upper 60s.
Our next weather maker arrives in two parts on Tuesday & Wednesday. Heavy rain & rumbles will be possible on Tuesday, then a second piece of energy arrives Wednesday bringing an increase chance for strong storms.
Stay tuned for more updates on this system throughout the weekend!