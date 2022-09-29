Good Thursday. Wear the jacket heading out this evening! The temps will be nice in the 60s, but the 10-20 mph winds will add a bit to the air.
Friday will again be breezy, but nice with mostly sunny skies and temps ranging from 51 to 76.
Overnight Friday into Saturday morning we will see the remnants of Ian push clouds into the area. The rain now looks as though it will be concentrated east of out area, but spotty showers could still push into the Blue Ridge Mtns, and maybe a few showers into the TN Valley. The best chances for rain Saturday, however, will be further east. Highs Saturday will be in the low 70s under overcast skies.
Sunday and Monday will remain Mostly Cloudy with highs in the low 70s and a slight chance for a sporadic shower.
We will clear a bit Tuesday with the high reaching about 76.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.