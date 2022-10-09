Happy Sunday, everyone! It’s been a sunny, and cool day around the region. This evening, look for mostly clear skies, and cool conditions. Perfect weather if you plan on checking out the Full Hunter’s Moon tonight. Otherwise, watch out for some more patchy frost overnight as low temperatures fall into the mid to upper 30s in spots. We will be in the low 40s in Chattanooga. Monday will feature plenty of sunshine and low humidity. High temps will warm into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Tuesday will feature mostly sunny skies and pleasant conditions. Temperatures will warm into the mid -70s, with slightly more humidity.
Humidity levels really ramp up Wednesday into Thursday as a cold front approaches the area. This front will actually pump in some deeper moisture, leading to a better chance for scattered showers across the area. Rainfall totals look to be in the 0.10- 0.25” range on average, with some isolated higher amounts near 0.50”.
The rain chances begin to wrap up by late Thursday, leading to another surge of cooler drier air just in time for the weekend. High temps will fall back into the upper 60s to near 70, with overnight lows back into the 30s and 40s this weekend.