Happy Wednesday, everyone! It’s been a splendid sunny afternoon around the Tennessee Valley, with low humidity and below normal temperatures.
This evening, look for clear skies, and cooling temperatures. Overnight lows will likely bottom out in the 40s.
Thursday will feature a few more high clouds, otherwise mostly sunny and warm temperatures. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.
Friday and the weekend will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine, with a few isolated shower chances each day. The highest chance for rain will occur on Sunday, when a front stalls over the area. Highs will be near 80 each day, with lows in the 50s and 60s.
A more unsettled pattern develops late-weekend into next week, with daily rounds of scattered showers & storms. Highs will be in the lower 80s, and lows in the 60s.