After the crash and subsequent train derailment Tuesday in Collegedale, cleanup work began nearly immediately.
The railroad tracks that were severely twisted following the derailment have been repaired, and a freight train slowly navigated them Wednesday morning as crews continued their work to remove the crashed locomotives and rail cars.
The Norfolk Southern train was headed from Jacksonville, FL to Chicago carrying a variety of freight, according to the rail line.
The two NS crew members that were injured in the derailment were released from local hospitals Tuesday night.
The intersection of University Drive and Apison Pike is still closed to through traffic, and the crossing arms and all signaling devices are expected to be operational by 2:00pm Wednesday, and the intersection opened by 4:00pm.
The 133.5-foot-long concrete bridge beam that the train struck Tuesday was destroyed. The beam was destined for the nearby SR-317 bridge as part of the TDOT expansion project.
Since the beams are made for each specific span and project the one destroyed Tuesday will have to be re-manufactured and could have an impact on the project's completion, according to TDOT's Rae Anne Bradley.