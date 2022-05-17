City unveils new sustainability project

The City of Chattanooga has a new measure to help restore and create rich grasslands at Heritage Park.
Native grasslands are some of America's most bio diverse landscapes and are vitally important for soil health, water quality, and local wildlife.
This is one of the reasons why the city has teamed up with the Southeastern Grasslands Initiative and several other local organizations to continue conservation efforts here in Chattanooga.
Sofia Rudakevych with the city said about an acre of land in heritage park is constantly flooding.
"It has a lot of storm water influx and it's difficult to mow. So the mower can't mow it because it's too wet or the mower gets stuck and it creates ruts and it actually creates more problems for the landscape," explained Rudakevych.
To improve the grasslands, they planted more than 15 different species at the park in November to help aid the soil in soaking up the excess storm water.
"There's blue stem, milk weeds, different types of clovers corn flowers. They're plants that function well in moist soils and they work as super sponges to where they will trap and filter the water before it enters the streams," said Rudakevych.
With help from volunteers and students, Rudakevych said they'll be going out to the park every six months to help manage the lands.
"A lot of the seeds that were planted aren't emerging yet, but there are about 5 species that are emerging and we are still remediation on site where we're still getting rid of unwanted vegetation and weeds and it's still being built up into what it needs to be."
Rudakevych said they're looking forward to watershed improvements and the positive impacts restoring the ecosystem will bring.