One week ago, six firefighters, including fire Chief Jimmy Haley, resigned from the New Hope Volunteer Fire Department.
They said they were dispatched for mutual aid on the interstate, but the mayor forced them to return. Also, they said they were never shown proof of insurance.
"I will apologize to everybody in this room and the citizens here for this getting like it got and embarrassing the city. I hate it," says Mayor Mark Myers.
When the New Hope fire chief and firefighters resigned last Monday, citizens were concerned about who would respond in an emergency. Some members of the community joined the meeting to ask what happened
"How do we get to this situation? Yeah, what happened?" asked the citizens.
"People not listening. People doing stuff they shouldn't have done," responds Vice Mayor Quinton Choate.
On June 5, the New Hope VFD was dispatched to a fire on the interstate.
They say when they arrived on scene, the mayor called the fire chief demanding they return with the equipment, immediately.
Vice Mayor Choate says they were told three times to not respond to what they call no man's land, outside of any department's service area.
"If we have a fire across the road and our trucks at the bottom of Monteagle, your house is going to burn down before they get through Monteagle," says Choate. "We want to serve New Hope."
The former firefighters were also concerned that the city did not have insurance on them or the trucks.
Choate claims they never asked to see proof, and says they are insured.
When the firefighters resigned, Vice Mayor Choate says the city began to look toward the future.
In the meeting, they named Corey Comstock as temporary fire chief, who also serves as chief for South Pittsburgh.
Jerry Crosslin was named as the assistant fire chief. He previously served as the fire chief. He says he wanted to step in to get the city back on track.
"I've already talked to several firemen and I've got them lined up," says Crosslin. "If our pagers go off, they'll be here at the fire hall within 5 to 10 minutes."
Assistant Fire Chief Crosslin says the roster consists of eight firefighters, who have been through most of the required training. He says other community members have expressed interest in joining, making them believe they will have a roster of 14 to 15 firefighters soon.