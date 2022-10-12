Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly and his administration are continuing to address homelessness in the city, their latest development will create more than 70 new units of apartment housing to combat the problem.
Mayor Tim Kelly is wanting to revitalize the once Airport Inn and turn it into permanent supportive housing for people who are experiencing homelessness.
Chattanooga has seen a dramatic increase in homelessness over the last couple of years.
Mayor Kelly's plan will serve as a solution to the problem.
“That is why we stood up the temporarily sanction encampment, that why are in the process of standing up a lower barrier homeless shelter, and that is why we are working on permanent supportive housing, which is a nationwide best practice,” Ellis Smith said.
Ellis Smith is the Director of Special Project for the City of Chattanooga.
He said the permanent supportive housing program has a proven track record of turning people’s lives around.
“And what you typically see after three years in this type of program is people are full time employed, paying their property tax, paying their city taxes, sales tax, and they are living a life like any other and contributing to our community,” Smith said.
Smith said this will not be a walk-up homeless shelter but a referral-based apartment complex with wraparound services on site.
“Folks will come in a referral basis. They will be screened by other non-profits in the segment. They will identify based on ability and willingness to live semi-independently and a desire to improve their life,” Smith said.
Chattanooga City Council must approve rezoning the property before any progress can be made.
“Which is necessary to a zone that supports a hotel to a zone can support efficiency apartments. Following that issues a request for proposals for a service provider to run the thing and to operate the facilities. They would be being in other service providers to provide those wraparound services,” Smith said.