City pools open in Cleveland on Monday, May 30th

City pools in Cleveland will open on Memorial Day.
City officials say Tinsley Park, Mosby Park and the South Cleveland Community Center will open this Monday, May 30th.
Pool hours are 11 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The Parks & Recreation Department operates three outdoor pools to keep residents cool during the summer months.
Each pool is staffed with lifeguards and have different amenities such a concession stands, chairs, and splash pads.
Pools are typically open from Memorial Day through Labor Day each year.